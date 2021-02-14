Clearly, this was not the dream outcome of the 863 factory workers. But, after several months of struggle and negotiation, the signing still tastes of a small victory. Friday February 12, the seven unions of the tire manufacturer Bridgestone in Béthune (Pas-de-Calais) and management reached a compromise concerning the conditions of departure of the employees. “It’s not a joy because the factory is closing, because there is no buyer, but we have obtained levels of compensation like we have never seen”, underlined the lawyer of the intersyndicale, Stéphane Ducrocq.

The employment protection plan agreement (PSE), which will now have to be approved by the Regional Directorate for Enterprises, Competition, Consumption, Labor and Employment (Direccte), provides in particular for reclassification aid measures, thanks to training budgets of up to 20,000 euros per employee, or business creation. The hundred or so employees aged 55 and over will also be able to claim early retirement and early retirement. The PSE also provides for a 24-month reclassification leave, “Commensurate with the harm suffered” for unions.

This agreement does not settle everything, however. Gathered in the Affranchis association, around forty employees hope to invalidate the closure of the site. The Lille court is due to rule on February 23 on this matter. Or three days before the last meeting of the CSE supposed to validate the PSE.