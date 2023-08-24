DSeals, bearings, screws, gears, all those elements that drive machines and hold them together, they rarely get the spotlight. Most engineers also regard it as a compulsory subject to be completed quickly on the way to more or less ingenious designs.

Not so Eckhard Kirchner, he teaches product development and machine elements at the Technical University of Darmstadt and believes that knowledge of these components represents a competitive advantage for German industry. While in the past it was primarily a question of minimizing friction and increasing longevity, i.e. further developing materials, surfaces and calculation tools, the next step is now pending: digital technology is to be introduced, with which the machine element not only monitors itself, but also the big picture and thus provides information about the quality of the production process. This is called Industry 4.0 in technical jargon, and Kirchner uses a screw from his laboratory to show that this is not just gray theory.