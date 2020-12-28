Look around, chat, weld – virtually at Freudenberg

The technology group Freudenberg welcomes its newcomers with a digital online afternoon in Corona times. On the virtual tour and in the chat there are: bosses, training managers, trainers. “We have received a lot of positive feedback,” says Wilhelm Schüttler, head of technical training. The training is also digital: “With virtual welding, we wear a welding helmet – just like with real welding,” explains Teresa Schütz (21), a mechatronics technician in her second year of training. “But there is a display in the front with a digital display. First you weld without heat, with the welding rod in your hand. A program records the angle at which the device is held or what the weld seam looks like. “

Matches or quizzes? Digital career orientation in chemistry

Which training suits me? That can be clarified in three minutes – with the ElVi training finder. The career orientation game is part of the Elementary Diversity (ElVi) training campaign. Simply answer 23 questions and yepp! One of the over 30 apprenticeships fits. Any questions? Friends can then use the “peer rating function” to help directly via Whatsapp, Facebook or e-mail. Youtuber Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim explains how this works. There is also the ElVi 360 degree training quiz: Explore training environments in 360 degrees using your smartphone. Who solves the quiz questions in the virtual room? The best compete in the high score ranking. The ElVi training exchange is also great: over 400 chemical companies nationwide offer around 4,000 vacant training positions and dual study programs.

Chemistry trainee

Whether it’s toothpaste in the morning, extra flat mobile phone displays or energy-saving car tires: chemistry accompanies us everywhere in everyday life. If you want to participate here, go ahead! The chemical industry offers over 50 apprenticeships from chemical technicians to commercial clerks. Information from insiders can be found in the chemistry trainee blog: authentic insights into the world of work with trainees, trainers and experts. There are also application and exam tips.

Involve the next generation in future issues

At the Profine window system provider from Pirmasens, an interactive training room awaits the trainees. A software based on the training framework ensures tailor-made content. By the way, young people are preferably searched for on the company’s own career website: In addition to traditional information, there is also a “career blog”. By the way, trainee marketing has been running on Instagram since the beginning of the year: “Our dual students are also involved in future topics of this kind,” explains Nicolas Veith from HR Marketing.

Great exam despite Corona – thanks to the learning platform

“Learning material online” is available because of the Corona regulations at the manufacturer of painting and specialty products Jansen in Ahrweiler. The pupils are provided with online tasks by their teachers, the exchange works via e-mail, the online platform of the vocational school and telephone conferences. Bianca Marmann (22), newly qualified industrial clerk, has just passed her exam with excellent results despite the difficult conditions: “I was in a digital exchange with my teachers for weeks,” she says.

Sofastart – Germany’s digital trainee fair from home

Find an apprenticeship – without leaving the house? It really does exist with the digital training fair www.sofastart.de. The chemical industry is already there, especially BASF, Freudenberg and Evonik. The companies help with career orientation and inform interested young people about applications, training opportunities, dual study programs and start-up programs. Cool: You can meet the instructors in the live chat. If you want, you can have a very personal conversation and ask your questions directly. Have you already found the right thing? Then apply directly to the company with just a few clicks.

Supported by We. Here.