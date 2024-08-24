On the occasion of Gamecom 2024 it was published a long gameplay trailer of the FPS Industria 2 which shows some moments of gameplay. For those who don’t know it, it is the sequel to a cult title, in which the player was catapulted into a post-industrial nightmare between immense abandoned factories and mad artificial intelligences.

A cult FPS

Industry 2 is set years after the events of the first chapter. Nora is stuck in a parallel dimension, far from home. She must survive alone in extremely dangerous environments and build a machine to return to her home dimension: East Berlin in 1989. Before completing the project, after a year of work, something goes wrong and she finds herself in the heart of ATLAS, the mad artificial intelligence seen in the first chapter. Nora then realizes that she can not escape from her past and decides to face the consequences of her actions.

Developers describe Industry 2 gameplay as engaging and slowbased on object creation and physics-based puzzles. It is still a narrative FPS full of memorable characters, for a story that is described as “touching”.

In total, the experience will last between 4 and 6 hourslike the first episode. Consider that the development team is very small and, according to what was stated, did not want to use fillers to drag out the broth. Technically it will still be of a high level, thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5.