Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/07/2024 – 21:26

The Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce (MDIC), the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI), the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Fiergs), and the National Industrial Training Service (Senai-RS) signed this Thursday (11), in São Leopoldo (RS), a technical and financial cooperation agreement worth R$ 9.4 million that will be allocated to the rehabilitation of machinery of small and medium-sized companies in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods in April and May.

The funds will be transferred through the Recupera Indústria RS program. ABDI is planning to transfer R$8.5 million to Senai-RS, which will be responsible for a counterpart of R$945,000. The amount granted by the Agency will be used to purchase parts and components for maintenance of industrial machines and to pay for outsourced technical labor.

“We will be able to help small, medium, micro-enterprises and industries here in Rio Grande do Sul to recover machines and equipment with technical support from Senai so that they can start operating again, start producing again and, therefore, also guarantee jobs”, said the president of ABDI, Ricardo Cappelli.

According to a survey by Fiergs, 81% of industrial establishments in RS reported impacts from the floods. Within this group, 19.6% indicated that their machinery and equipment were damaged.