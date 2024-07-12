The agreement is worth R$9.4 million; it was signed by the federal government, Fiergs and Senai

The Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce, ABDI (Brazilian Industrial Development Agency), (Fiergs) Federation of Industries of the State of Rio Grande do Sul), and Senai-RS (National Industrial Training Service) signed on Thursday (11.Jul.2024), in São Leopoldo (RS), a technical and financial cooperation agreement worth R$ 9.4 million. The amount will be used to rehabilitate the machinery of small and medium-sized companies in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods in April and May.

The resources will be transferred through the Recupera Indústria RS program. ABDI is planning to transfer R$8.5 million to Senai-RS, which will be responsible for the R$945,000 counterpart.

The amount granted by ABDI will be used to purchase parts and components for maintenance of industrial machines and to pay for outsourced technical labor.

“We will be able to help small, medium, micro-enterprises and industries here in Rio Grande do Sul to recover machines and equipment, with technical support from Senai, so that they can start operating again, start producing again and, therefore, also guarantee jobs.”, said ABDI president Ricardo Cappelli.

According to a survey by Fiergs, 81% of industrial establishments in RS reported impacts from the floods. Within this group, 19.6% indicated that their machinery and equipment were damaged.

With information from Brazil Agency.