This Friday, the French manufacturer Alstom must finalize the takeover of the rail branch of its competitor, the Canadian Bombardier Transport. The operation, which gives birth to the world number 2 in the sector, is estimated at 5.3 billion euros. In France, where the two companies employ 11,500 people, Alstom is therefore absorbing the integrated industrial site of Crespin (North) – the largest in the country – and its 2,000 employees. But to get his project through to the European Commission, the French manufacturer has put on the table the sale of its Reichshoffen plant, in the Bas-Rhin. 780 employees are threatened. A “deal” denounced by Boris Amoroz, CGT union delegate from Alstom (in the columns of the Marseillaise), seeing “The few cases ­ that Alstom does with the factory and the employees ”. The trade unionist also points out “The lack of industrial strategy” behind the “Financial transaction”. Mr. A.