Industrial union strike | Employers call for strikes: “We are on a dangerous path”

The strikes planned by the Finnish Industry Association are especially aimed at the chemical industry. The leaders of EK and Kemianteollisuus ry commented sourly on the strike intentions.

Industry Association reported on Thursday about strong industrial action. The strike affects, among others, Neste's Porvoo and Naantali refineries and several companies in the basic chemical industry, especially in Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia.

The strikes directly affect 2,000 employees of Teollisuusliitto, but the indirect effects of the labor struggle are greater.

“The announced industrial action is directed against the weakening of working life driven by the Orpo and Purra governments”, Neste's chief shop steward Sami Ryynänen said in the announcement of Teollisuusliitto.

Labor market director of the chemical industry Minna Etu-Seppälä emphasizes that the strike has far-reaching effects on industry and society.

“The strike is nominally a two-day strike, but in the process industry it can take weeks to ramp up the factory. The effects are therefore significant, and affect not only industry but also many other sectors,” says Etu-Seppälä.

“Teollisuusliitto says that the target of the strike is the government, but in reality numerous Finnish companies and citizens are now affected by the strike. With the strike, Teollisuusliitto also endangers the jobs of its employees, because without successful companies there are no jobs.”

According to Etu-Seppälä, the chemical industry's economic situation is the weakest in more than a decade.

Etu-Seppälä says that he could expect some action from the employee side, but he could not expect the extent of the strikes. He himself has not been in contact with the employee side since Christmas.

“Today's announcements only underline the need to reform the government's ongoing labor peace legislation. A political strike has become just a tool for trade unions to cause maximum damage to companies, instead of targeting the country's government.”

Also Director of the Central Confederation of Business (EK). Ilkka Oksala strongly criticized the intentions of Teollisuusliitto. According to him, Teollisuusliitto defies the spirit of parliamentarism with political strikes.

Ilkka Oksala

“Democracy and parliamentarism include the fact that the government has executive power and the parliament has legislative power. Now, however, Teollisuusliito opposes with all possible means all working life reforms proposed by the government. It contradicts the spirit of parliamentarism,” says Oksala.

According to Oksala, the previous Social Democrat-led government implemented several reforms related to working life, which EK opposed. When the parliament finally decided on the reforms in question, EK was satisfied with them.

“We left our differing opinions in the reports, but when the parliament finally decided on, for example, the reforms related to non-competition agreements and family leave, we were satisfied with them. We did not engage in open resistance.”

According to Oksala, Finland's economy is in a weak state and the reforms proposed by the government are necessary.

“Of course, all interest organizations have the right to disagree with the government. Now, however, these presented actions endanger the ability of the economy to function. Strikers also put their own jobs at risk, because many companies' ability to operate is weakened as a result of strikes. We are on a dangerous path.”

About big companies the strike targets oil refiner Neste in particular. Neste's largest owner is the Finnish government, which owns almost half of the company.

“We are currently evaluating the effects of a possible strike and related precautionary measures. If implemented, the strike would lead to the shutdown of Neste's Porvoo refinery, which must be done in a controlled and safe manner. We are following the development of the situation”, Neste's communication commented briefly on the matter via email.

The announced industrial action is a two-day long political strike, scheduled for the beginning of February from 1 February to 2 February 2024.

Trade union movement oppose with strikes the government's policy, which would weaken the position of workers and the ay movement.

With its strike, for example, Teollisuusliitto opposes, among other things, limiting political strikes, expanding local bargaining, making it easier to conclude fixed-term employment contracts, making the first day of sick leave unpaid and making it easier to dismiss.