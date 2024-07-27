Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 8:07

China’s industrial profits rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday, up from 0.7 percent in May.

It was the third straight month of growth as Chinese manufacturers struggle to offset a prolonged slump in the property market. The figures come after China reported a faster-than-expected growth slowdown in the second quarter of this year.

In the first half of the year, industrial profits increased by 3.5% compared to the first six months of last year. Approximately 80% of industrial segments reported an increase in profits in the first half of this year, with the equipment manufacturing sector driving overall growth in the sector.

Despite the profit growth, the NBS warned that the country’s domestic demand remains weak and the foundation for industrial enterprises’ profit recovery still needs to be consolidated amid complicated external environments.