Data are from the National Confederation of Industry; result is compared to the period from April to June 2023

Labor productivity in industry grew for the 2nd consecutive quarter, but in a context of slowdown in industrial production. That's what it says search released by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) on December 20, 2023. Read the complete survey (PDF – 502 kB).

The indicator, calculated based on the volume produced divided by the hours worked in production, registered an increase of 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, considering the series adjusted for seasonal effects.

However, even though the indicator registered an increase of 1.3% in the last 2 quarters, this result will only compensate for a small part of the accumulated drop of 10.6% that occurred between the 3rd quarter of 2020 and the 1st quarter of 2023 .

Predictions for the 4th quarter

The research also says that even if productivity grows in the 4th quarter of 2023, the industry should still close the year with a drop of around 0.5%.

Therefore, this year could be the 4th consecutive year of a drop in the indicator, but with a smaller loss than those recorded in 2021 (-4.7%) and 2022 (-3.0%).