EP Murcia Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 10:16



The General Industrial Production Index (IPI) in the Region of Murcia increased by 10% in November 2021 in relation to the same month of the previous year, while at the national level it rose by 5.6%, as reported by the Institute on Tuesday National Statistics Office (INE). The Region was thus the fifth autonomous community that registered a greater increase in the IPI, only behind the Balearic Islands (19.3%), Principado de Asturias (17.5%), Castilla-La Mancha (12.2% ) and Andalusia (11%).

In the country as a whole, industrial production increased 5.6% in the eleventh month of last year in relation to the same period in 2020, a rate 8.8 points higher than that of October. With the year-on-year rebound in November, the most pronounced since last June, industrial production returned to positive rates after registering its first decline in October after seven consecutive months of positive rates.

By sectors, the greatest advances in production were recorded by non-durable consumer goods (+ 13.8%) and energy (+ 10.9%), followed by durable consumer goods (+ 9.1%) and intermediate goods (+ 1%). Only capital goods cut their production in November (-0.5%). Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, industrial production recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.8% last November, a rate 5.5 points higher than the previous month.

In monthly terms (November 2021 over October of the same year), and within the corrected series, industrial production shot up 4.5%, its highest monthly increase since July 2020, thanks, above all, to advances in the production of non-durable consumer goods (+ 7.8%), energy (4.8%) and capital goods (+ 3.6%).

By branches of activity, within the corrected series, the monthly advances in production in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products (+ 21.7%) stood out; in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+ 7.2%), and in the manufacture of machinery and equipment (+ 6.3%). At the other extreme, the largest monthly declines were for the extraction of anthracite, coal and lignite (-11.5%); other extractive industries (-10.7%) and the manufacture of beverages (-9.4%).