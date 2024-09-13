Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 10:24

Industrial production grew in 14 of the 18 locations surveyed in July 2024 compared to July 2023, according to data from the Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional Physical Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“It is worth mentioning that July 2024 (23 days) had two more working days than the same month in the previous year (21),” recalled the IBGE.

In São Paulo, the largest industrial park in the country, there was an expansion of 5.4%. The other gains occurred in Paraná (14.1%), Amazonas (12.0%), Santa Catarina (11.8%), Pará (11.6%), Ceará (10.5%), Rio Grande do Sul (8.4%), Rio Grande do Norte (5.1%), Northeast Region (3.9%), Minas Gerais (3.8%), Rio de Janeiro (3.8%), Pernambuco (3.2%), Bahia (2.6%) and Espírito Santo (0.6%).

In the opposite direction, there were losses in Mato Grosso (-2.2%), Maranhão (-1.9%), Mato Grosso do Sul (-1.6%) and Goiás (-0.5%).

On a global average, national industry grew 6.1% in July 2024 compared to July 2023.