07/13/2023 – 10:20 am

Industrial production grew in 12 of the 18 locations surveyed in May 2023 compared to May 2022, according to data from the Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional Physical Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). “May 2023 (22 days) had the same number of working days as the same month of the previous year”, recalled the IBGE.

In São Paulo, the country’s largest industrial park, there was a rise of 2.6%. The other expansions occurred in Pará (29.6%), Amazonas (7.6%), Pernambuco (6.3%), Mato Grosso (5.3%), Minas Gerais (5.2%), Paraná (5 .0%), Mato Grosso do Sul (4.5%), Rio Grande do Norte (4.2%), Rio de Janeiro (2.9%), Espírito Santo (1.3%) and Goiás (0. two%).

In the opposite direction, there were losses in Maranhão (-9.6%), Ceará (-8.1%), Santa Catarina (-4.4%), Bahia (-3.3%), Northeast Region (-2. 7%) and Rio Grande do Sul (-0.4%).

In the global average, the national industry advanced 1.9% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, according to the IBGE.























