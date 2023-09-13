Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2023 – 11:54

Industrial production operated in July 2023 at a higher level than in February 2020, pre-covid-19 pandemic, in only three of the 15 locations surveyed, according to data from the Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional Physical Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The industrial parks that surpassed pre-covid were Mato Grosso (22.1% above pre-pandemic), Minas Gerais (6.3% above) and Rio de Janeiro (4.8% above). Pernambuco operated at the same level as in February 2020 (0.0%).

In São Paulo, the country’s largest industrial park, production was 3.3% below pre-pandemic levels. On the national average, Brazilian industry operated at a level 2.3% below the pre-health crisis level.

In addition to São Paulo, the other ten places with production levels below pre-covid levels were Goiás (-0.2%), Santa Catarina (-0.4%), Rio Grande do Sul (-1.9%), Amazonas (-3.4%), Paraná (-5.6%), Espírito Santo (-8.5%), Pará (-17.5%), Ceará (-19.0%), Northeast (-19. 4%) and Bahia (-25.5%).