Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2024 – 14:55

Industrial production operated in December 2023 at a higher level than in February 2020, pre-covid-19 pandemic, in only five of the 15 locations surveyed, according to data from the Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional Physical Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The industrial parks that surpassed pre-covid were Goiás (18.3% above pre-pandemic), Mato Grosso (14.4% above), Minas Gerais (9.9% above), Rio de Janeiro (9.1 % above) and Santa Catarina (6.2% above).

On the national average, Brazilian industry operated at a level 0.7% above the pre-health crisis level.

The places with production levels below pre-covid levels were São Paulo (-0.9%), Rio Grande do Sul (-1.6%), Amazonas (-2.5%), Paraná (-3.0% ), Espírito Santo (-3.3%), Pará (-7.8%), Pernambuco (-9.8%), Ceará (-12.6%), Northeast (-21.5%) and Bahia ( -24.1%).