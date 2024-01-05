Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 05/01/2024 – 9:38

The national industrial production index increased 0.5% in November 2023 compared to October, showing a positive change in the sector; however, it showed zero variation in the 12-month period. This is what data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicates this Friday, 5th.

Mining and quarrying industries (3.4%) and food products (2.8%) were the highlights in terms of growth, and 13 of the 25 industrial sectors surveyed showed growth in production from October to November 2023.

Other relevant positive contributions to the industry total came from coke, petroleum products and biofuels (0.6%), beverages (2.8%), non-metallic mineral products (2.3%) and metallurgy (0.8%).

In the survey, there were twelve activities with a reduction in production, pharmochemical and pharmaceutical products (-10.2%) and motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (-3.1%) exerted the main impacts in November 2023, with both eliminating advances recorded in the previous month: 3.5% and 1.0%, respectively.

Other declines appear in the ranking, such as:

computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-6.5%);

of machinery and equipment (-2.8%);

printing and reproduction of recordings (-11.2%);

manufacturing of clothing and accessories (-2.9%);

of electrical machines, apparatus and materials (-2.3%);

leather goods, travel items and footwear (-2.7%).

Compared to November 2022, industrial production increases 1.3%

Compared to the same month last year, the industrial sector advanced 1.3% in November 2023, with positive results in two of the four major economic categories, 10 of the 25 sectors, 32 of the 80 groups and 46.9% of the 789 products researched. It is worth mentioning that November 2023 (20 days) had the same number of working days as the same month in the previous year.

With information from Communication/IBGE*