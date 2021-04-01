In Moscow, the volume of industrial production in January-February 2021 increased by 11.3%. This Thursday, April 1, reported on website metropolitan mayor’s office.

According to the deputy head of the capital for economic policy and property and land relations, Vladimir Efimov, the main driver of industrial production growth was the development of the manufacturing industry: its volume increased by 7.6% compared to January-February 2020.

The production of paper and paper products has grown most noticeably – 2.5 times. Also, the production of medicines and materials used for medical purposes increased 2.4 times. In addition, the production of pharmaceuticals increased 2.1 times.

The growth of industrial production in the segment of finished metal products amounted to 78.4%, and non-metallic mineral products (in particular, concrete) – 68.2%, the website writes. kp.ru… The Moscow housing renovation program and a number of major infrastructure projects related to the development of the capital’s transport system continue to increase demand for products for construction, writes NSN…

Demonstrated growth and production volumes of electrical equipment, the production of which increased by 85.5%. The production of electrical conductors increased 4.1 times. This is due to the increase in Internet traffic and the load on the networks due to the transition to a remote mode of work and study.

According to the director of the City Investment Management Agency Svetlana Ganeeva, the policy of stimulating investment activity and preserving previously adopted investment programs, which is being pursued by the Moscow authorities, also contributes to the growth of production. She recalled that in 2020 actively investing companies in Moscow operating in the manufacturing sector were entitled to an investment tax deduction. So, enterprises that have been assigned the status of a Moscow investor of the first or second category can apply a preferential rate on the regional part of the profit tax in the amount of 12.5% ​​and 8%, respectively, writes the city news agency “Moscow”…

In August 2020, it was reported that a new industrial complex would be built in the Lyubertsy District of the Moscow Region.