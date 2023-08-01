Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 14:20 Share

The 0.1% growth in industrial production in June compared to May is a positive reading, although it continues to signal a slowdown in the sector. The assessment is by Santander Brasil, which cites among the negative highlights of the month the decline of the manufacturing industry (-0.2%), offset by the performance of extractive industries (2.9%).

“Overall, it’s a positive second reading for industrial production in June, albeit on a slowdown. The openings show a new negative impact from the manufacturing industry, offset by an acceleration in mining”, says Felipe Kotinda, economist at the bank, in a note sent to clients.

Industrial production surpassed the median of the Projeções Broadcast survey, which indicated a fall of 0.1% for the sector at the margin, but was below Santander’s estimate, of a rise of 0.4%. With the result, the sector grew 0.4% in the second quarter compared to the first, informed the IBGE.