Brazilian industrial production registered stability in December compared to the previous month, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday.

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, production fell by 1.3%. Expectations in a Reuters poll of economists were for stability in the monthly variation and a 1.1% drop on an annual basis.

