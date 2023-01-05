By Camila Moreira

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Industry in Brazil recorded a decline in production in November, continuing the last quarter of the year without much vigor in the face of rising interest rates and the slowdown of the global economy.

Production fell 0.1% in November compared to the previous month, after advancing 0.3% in October, according to data released this Thursday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

These results leave the sector still 2.2% below the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, and 18.5% below the record level reached in May 2011.

In relation to the same month of the previous year, the sector increased by 0.9% in production. The results were in line with expectations in a Reuters survey of a 0.1% drop in the monthly comparison and an advance of 0.8% on an annual basis.

The industry showed weakness at the end of 2022 since, like the rest of the economy, it starts to feel more intensely the increase in interest rates and the slowdown of the global economy.

Of the five negative results presented last year up to November, four were registered as of June.

“This shows the sector revolving around the same level, but with a negative bias”, said the research manager, André Macedo, recalling that in early 2022 government measures to increase income and to boost the sector helped the industry gaining pace.

“Later, still against the backdrop of high inflation, especially in food, a high number of workers out of the labor market, precariousness of jobs and a mass of income that advanced very little, the industrial sector again showed a loss of pace ”, he completed.

In November, the main negative influences on the month’s result were exerted by mining and quarrying (-1.5%) and computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-6.5%) – in this case related to the production of home appliances of the brown line, especially televisions.

“It cannot be overlooked that the economy is showing signs of loss of intensity, with default rates at high levels, interest rates on the rise, and, especially durable consumer goods, although they also have an association with income, have also a direct relationship with the evolution of credit”, highlighted Macedo.

Among the economic categories, the only negative rate occurred in durable consumer goods (-0.4%), in the third consecutive month of decrease.

On the other hand, producers of capital goods (0.8%), semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods (0.6%) and intermediate goods (0.4%) expanded in November.