Brazilian industrial production fell 1.3 percent in July compared to the previous month, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on Thursday.

Compared to the same month last year, production rose 1.2 percent. Expectations in a Reuters survey of economists were down 0.5 percent monthly and up 1.8 percent year-on-year.

The post Industrial production in Brazil falls 1.3% in July, says IBGE first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

