By Isabel Versiani and Rodrido Viga Gaier

(Reuters) – Brazilian industrial production grew 0.3% in October over the previous month, after two months of retraction, but the increase was concentrated in a few branches and, in the year, the indicator still accumulates a drop and remains below the baseline pre-pandemic, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Friday.

Compared to October 2021, production rose by 1.7%. Expectations in a Reuters poll of economists were for stability in the monthly variation and for an increase of 1.6% on an annual basis.

In total, only 7 of the 26 branches surveyed saw growth in the monthly assessment, which is free of seasonal effects.

The main positive influences in the month were food products, whose production increased by 4.8% over September, recovering part of the accumulated loss in the last two months, and metallurgy, with a rise of 4.6%.

Among the activities whose production shrank over the previous month, the highlights were automotive vehicles, with a fall of 6.7%, machinery and equipment (-9.1%) and beverages (-9.3%).

In the year, the industry accumulates a drop of 0.8% and, in 12 months, a decrease of 1.4%. The sector is 2.1% below the pre-pandemic February 2020 level and 18.4% below the record level set in May 2011.

“There is still a predominance of activity retraction and the sector’s loss of strength follows”, said André Macedo, manager of the research, highlighting that the performance of October does not eliminate the accumulated fall in the two previous months, of 1.3%.

He added that this was the 14th month in which less than 50% of industrial products had high production, under the impact of low domestic and global demand in a scenario of high interest rates and still high inflation, mainly of food.

Figures for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter released on Thursday by the IBGE showed that the industry advanced 0.8% in the period over the three immediately previous months. GDP increased by 0.4% in the quarter.