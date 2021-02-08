Operators at the Seat factory in Martorell. THE COUNTRY

The General Industrial Production Index (IPI) fell by an average of 9.1% in 2020, which represents its biggest drop since 2009, when this indicator sank by 16.2% in the middle of the financial crisis, according to data that has published this Monday the National Institute of Statistics (INE). With the decline in 2020, caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, industrial production also puts an end to six years of consecutive growth.

According to the INE, the coronavirus crisis has caused the different industrial sectors to suffer “intensely” in 2020 the effects of the pandemic, with pronounced decreases in production, especially in the months of March, April, May and June.

Thus, all sectors cut their production in 2020, although with different intensity. The most significant decreases occurred in capital goods and durable consumer goods, with decreases of 15.4% and 13.5%, respectively. They are followed by intermediate goods, with a decrease in production of 7.8%; non-durable consumer goods (-6.5%), and energy (-6.2%). According to the INE, the intermediate goods sector is the only one that has reached and exceeded the level of 2019 in the last quarter of 2020.

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, industrial production plunged 9.4% in 2020, with declines in all sectors, especially capital goods and consumer durables, where production fell by double digits.