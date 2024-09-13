Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 9:32

Industrial production fell in only three of the 15 locations surveyed in July compared to June, according to data from the Monthly Industrial Survey of Regional Physical Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on the morning of Friday, the 13th.

In São Paulo, the largest industrial park in the country, there was a 1.8% decline. The other losses occurred in Pará (-3.8%) and Bahia (-2.3%).

On the other hand, there were advances in Amazonas (6.9%), Espírito Santo (5.8%), Paraná (4.4%), Pernambuco (4.2%), Northeast Region (3.0%), Minas Gerais (2.1%), Ceará (1.9%), Mato Grosso (1.8%), Rio de Janeiro (1.4%), Santa Catarina (1.3%), Goiás (1.2%) and Rio Grande do Sul (0.8%).

On a global average, national industry shrank 1.4% in July compared to June.