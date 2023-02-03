Main negative influences were from the extractive industry, metal products and metallurgy

Industrial production fell by 0.7% in 2022, reported this Friday (Feb.3.2023) the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the full of the presentation (4 MB).

According to IBGE, the industry grew 0.5% in the 4th quarter of 2022 compared to the previous one. Despite the increase, it decelerated in relation to the rate registered in the 3rd quarter, of +0.9%.

All 4 major economic categories fell during the year:

durable consumer goods (-3.3%);

intermediate goods (-0.7%);

capital goods (-0.3%);

semi and non-durable consumer goods (-0.2%).

Of the 26 groups surveyed by the IBGE, 17 retreated in 2022. The main negative influences were mining and quarrying (-3.2%), metal products (-9.0%), metallurgy (-5%), machines, equipment and electrical materials (-10.7%) and rubber and plastic products (-5.7%).

The IBGE also highlighted the negative contributions in non-metallic mineral products (-5.1%), textile products (-12.8%), furniture (-16.2%), wood products (-12.9%) , manufacture of clothing and accessories (-8.4%) and machines and equipment (-2.3%).

On the positive side, there was an increase in the activities of petroleum products and biofuels (+6.6%), foodstuffs (+2.4%), motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (+3.0%), other chemical products ( +2.3%), cellulose, paper and paper products (+3.1%), beverages (+3.1%) and other transport equipment (+12.9%).

DECEMBER

Industry activity was stable (0.0%) in December –in the seasonally adjusted series– after decreasing by 0.1% in November.

Compared to December 2021, the sector retreated by 1.3%. It interrupted a sequence of 4 consecutive months of growth in this type of comparison: August (+2.8%), September (+0.4%), October (+1.7%) and November (+0.9%).