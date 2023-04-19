It was the 3rd consecutive monthly drop; the sector accumulates a decrease of 1.1% in the 1st two months and 0.2% in 12 months

Industrial production in Brazil registered a fall of 0.2% in February compared to January in the comparison with seasonal adjustment – ​​a kind of compensation to compare different months. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the information this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the presentation (4 MB).

The result recorded in February was the 3rd consecutive monthly drop. The sector accumulates a decline of 1.1% in the 1st two months and 0.2% in 12 months.

According to the IBGE, two of the 4 major economic categories fell in February:

durable consumer goods (-1.5%);

semi and non-durable consumer goods (-0.1%);

capital goods (+0.1%); It is

intermediate goods (+0.5%).

When considering the sectors, 9 of the 25 branches surveyed showed a decline in production. The most important negative influences came from food products (-1.1%), chemical products (-1.8%) and pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals (-4.5%).