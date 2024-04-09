Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 9:54

Industrial production fell in five of the 15 locations surveyed in February compared to January, according to data from the Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional Physical Production, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In São Paulo, the largest industrial park in the country, there was a decline of 0.5%. The other declines occurred in Mato Grosso (-3.3%), Goiás (-2.4%), Pará (-2.2%) and Santa Catarina (-0.6%).

In the opposite direction, there was growth in Rio Grande do Sul (9.4%), Amazonas (7.3%), Espírito Santo (5.9%), Ceará (5.2%), Pernambuco (5.2%) , Rio de Janeiro (2.0%), Bahia (1.8%), Northeast Region (1.6%), Minas Gerais (0.9%) and Paraná (0.6%).

On the global average, national industry shrank 0.3% in February compared to January.