The Industrial Price Index (IPRI) in the Region of Murcia has increased by 0.3 percent in January in relation to the same month of the previous year, as reported this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Regarding the monthly variation, industrial prices have risen 6.4 percent, the same as so far this year.

In the national group, industrial prices shot up 3.4% last January in relation to the previous month, their highest increase in almost 40 years, and advanced 0.9% in the interannual rate, with which they returned to positive rates for the first time in a year and a half, as reported on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Specifically, with the year-on-year rebound in January, industrial prices break with 19 consecutive months of negative rates.

The year-on-year increase in industrial prices at the beginning of the year was mainly due to the increase of 6.5 points in the year-on-year rate of energy, up to 0.0%, due to the increase in the cost of energy production, transportation and distribution electricity and, to a lesser extent, oil refining.

In fact, according to Statistics, the annual rate of electric power production stood at 12.7% in January, its highest value since September 2018.

For its part, intermediate goods increased their interannual rate in January by more than one point, to 2.4%, due to the higher cost of manufacturing basic chemical products, which reached a rate of 5.9%, the highest since October 2018.

Likewise, non-durable consumer goods increased their annual rate by one tenth in January, to 0.6%, as a result of the increase in the cost of the manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats.

According to the INE, the annual variation rate of the general index without energy increased six tenths in the first month of the year, to 1.4%, standing five tenths above that of the general IPRI.

BIGGEST MONTHLY RAISE SINCE 1981

In a monthly rate (January 2021 over December 2020), industrial prices shot up 3.4%, their highest monthly increase since April 1981.

This strong rebound is mainly due to the 9.2% increase in energy prices, as well as the 1.7% increase in the prices of intermediate goods and the 0.6% rise in prices of non-durable consumer goods.

POSITIVE RATES IN ELEVEN COMMUNITIES

All the autonomous communities raised their annual rate of industrial prices last January except for Cantabria, which lowered it 1.7 points.

The greatest advances were registered in the Canary Islands, Asturias and the Balearic Islands, with increases of 6.5, 6.3 and 6.2 points, respectively.

At the end of the first month of the year, six autonomous communities had negative interannual rates of industrial prices and eleven registered positive rates.

The most pronounced negative rates correspond to Cantabria (-4.9%) and the Basque Country (-1.8%), while the highest annual increases in industrial prices are in Asturias (+ 11.4%), the Canary Islands ( + 10.3%) and the Balearic Islands (+ 9.1%).