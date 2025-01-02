New year and also new regulations for companies. since the day January 1, 2025 is imposed on various companies responsibilities regarding the management of packaging and its associated waste according to Royal Decree 1055/2022, of December 27. It is a legal framework that marks a milestone in waste management in Spain and, consequently, to which Aragon companies are no strangers.

In fact, it is a regulation with special economic, environmental and social relevance, given that affects producers who put packaging on the Spanish marketregardless of its material or origin. That is, it involves all companies that use containers and packaging for the transport and marketing of their products in the Spanish market.

All of them have new responsibilities which can be summarized as “ensuring that the packaging is properly managed when it becomes waste”, whether it is a bottle, a handle or a label, among other objects”, explains Pilar Arrayás, director of Cartón Circular, which has authorization to undertake this work in Aragon, in statements to theEconomist

It is an important process and one that companies should be clear about in order to comply with the legislation not only for reasons of sustainability and the environment, but also because Failure to comply carries considerable penalties ranging from 2,000 euros to 3.5 million euros. in the case of hazardous waste.

However, there is still a huge lack of knowledge, although there has been a two-year period for companies to adapt. These are doubts not only related to how it is applied but also about having to implement measures. “We receive many calls to see if it affects them. Many companies are lagging behind due to lack of knowledge,” adds Arrayás.

And what does the regulation consist of? Royal Decree 1055/2022 introduces the extended producer responsibility regime (EPR) for all types of packaging, regardless of its material or useful life. This, in reality, is not something new in Spain because it has been applied to different products such as domestic packaging, tires, electronic and electrical devices or oils.

However, now, In 2025 it will be extended to all types of commercial and industrial packaging that until now were exempt. In this way, they are included, for example, from boxes to pallets. “The industry did not have these obligations before,” explains the person in charge of Circular Carton.

And how is this obligation articulated? Companies have to register in the Registry of Product Producers (RPP)whose function is to facilitate the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge in identifying companies, in addition to ensuring traceability and adequate management of packaging waste. A registry in which, currently, there are 36,564 companies, although it is estimated that more than 100,000 should appear, which are those affected by this regulation.

Companies too They must join a Collective System of Extended Producer Responsibility (SCRAP) or create an Individual System of Extended Producer Responsibility (SIRAP). That is, “you include yourself in a collective system or you organize your packaging,” he says.

“In general, it is easier to join a SCRAP” like Cartón Circular, which has authorization not only to operate in Aragón, but also throughout Spain. And this is an especially important fact because the regulations have an impact at the national level, but it is the autonomous communities that ensure compliance with the regulations by having the powers regarding packaging and packaging waste.

“Companies know where they have customers, but They don’t know where the containers are sold. It is difficult for them to differentiate which containers they put in which autonomy.” Companies in turn must reflect in their invoices the contribution made to the Extended Producer Responsibility System (SCRAP).

The regulations go even further because they also require the implementation of a Deposit, Return and Return System (SDDR) for reusable packaging. Additionally, if they are plastic containers and are made of recycled material, they must be certified to verify the amount of that material that has been included in the packaging.

By joining Carton Circular, “we ensure that packaging and waste management is correct. Our model is simple and, furthermore, companies do not have to change their waste management system,” says Pilar Arrayás, who emphasizes that its SCRAP allows companies to delegate the management of legal responsibilities to them, in addition to accompanying them in compliance with their obligations as packagers and final holders of packaging waste. The support is comprehensive and also the costs are efficient.