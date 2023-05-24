Specialists attribute the outbreak of fires in industrial areas, from time to time, to the presence of oils and flammable materials, such as wood and car tires, at a close distance from the sources of danger, despite the fact that the Labor Relations Law and its implementing regulations require employers to provide appropriate means of protection to protect workers. From the risks of occupational injuries and diseases that may occur during working hours, as well as the risks of fire and other risks that may result from the use of machines and other work tools, and to follow all other prevention methods decided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

They also urge the owners of industrial facilities to train the workers in their facilities to deal with fires as soon as they start, as they are the “first responders” to accidents.

In detail, fires have recently spread in industrial areas in different emirates. The most recent of which was a fire accident in Industrial No. 6 in the Emirate of Sharjah, which was a fire in a used car spare parts store. The fire was dealt with by civil defense teams, without any injuries.

Last March, the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority teams were able to control a fire that broke out in a warehouse of iron tools in the seventh industrial area, without causing any injuries.

Last February, the firefighting teams of the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman, with the support and support of the regional departments in Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, managed to control a fire that broke out in an oil and grease factory in the New Industrial Area.

The accident resulted in the burning of the entire factory, a printing press, a warehouse for ready-made clothes, nine shops, and a two-storey residential building. Thirty-nine cars lined up next to the factory also caught fire, which led to their complete burning, resulting in five injuries.

For its part, the General Command of Civil Defense in the Ministry of Interior recently launched the “Facility Safety” initiative, during which it specified a number of standards that must be followed to achieve safety in industrial facilities, including adherence to public safety requirements in the facility, provision of occupational health and safety requirements for facility employees, and adherence to the requirements of Storing flammable materials, committing to periodic maintenance of the facility’s alarm and firefighting systems, appointing a security and safety team to supervise aspects related to facility safety, as well as training workers as first responders in the facility to deal with minor accidents.

Last summer, the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority launched a safety campaign in the industrial areas, targeting the owners of factories, warehouses, scrapyards and various industrial activities.

The campaign aimed at preventive inspection of safety requirements of all kinds, and to educate facility owners about the importance of prevention and removal of violations, if any, in their facilities.

For his part, an expert in civil defense systems – who spoke on condition of anonymity – said that most of the fires that occur in industrial areas are caused by electrical contact or storage of flammable materials, as well as failure to take security precautions for materials and failure to apply the law, because the civil defense has identified classifications for dangerous materials and materials. regular for each warehouse or dwelling. He added that «failure to adhere to periodic maintenance damages the equipment».