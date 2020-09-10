The federal government will restart industrial coverage and assist the event of business parks in Russia … This determination was made at a gathering with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov (Izvestia obtained acquainted with the supplies for it). 5.3 billion rubles might be allotted to assist producers of import-substituting merchandise, modernization of business enterprises by areas and sponsored loans to companies within the subsequent three years … As well as, a mechanism might be created to compensate the prices of buyers in technoparks: the state will return them precisely as a lot because the residents of the brand new complexes pay taxes to the price range … Such measures will steadiness the commercial improvement of the areas and enhance off-budget investments in trade, the Ministry of Business and Commerce is assured.

The funding cycle

By November 16, 2020, the Ministry of Business and Commerce, along with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Financial Growth, should submit a draft act that may create a brand new mechanism for compensating buyers’ investments … Such an order was given to the division by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, follows from supplies for a gathering on industrial coverage. In response to the plan of the Cupboard of Ministers, businessmen who construct a techno- or industrial park will be capable to “recoup” their prices – within the quantity of tax and customs funds that residents of latest buildings pays to the federal price range … Thus, will probably be potential to return as much as 100% of investments, defined a supply near the federal government.

Deputy Minister of Business and Commerce Alexei Bezprozvannykh confirmed to Izvestia that such a mechanism is being ready now. He defined that the utmost quantity of compensation might be 15 million rubles per 1 ha of the entire space of ​​the commercial park, and for a technopark – 60 thousand rubles per 1 sq. meter. m … The primary collection of tasks might happen as early as 2021, and to start with, buyers in areas with a low stage of socio-economic improvement will obtain assist, the Deputy Minister mentioned.

On the identical time the federal government will prolong quite a lot of already current assist measures, follows from the supplies for the assembly. Till 2025, a mechanism will function to subsidize rates of interest on loans for the creation and improvement of business parks. Within the subsequent three years, 0.8 billion rubles might be allotted for this.

Picture: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Biyatov

The Cupboard of Ministers didn’t abandon the import substitution coverage both : producers of latest industrial merchandise, which function a substitute for international ones, will be capable to rely on state assist. The utmost subsidy per venture might be 300 million rubles, and this sort of help might be obtained at any stage of the corporate’s life cycle. On the identical time, it’s deliberate to subsidize regional expenditures for co-financing funding tasks to modernize industrial enterprises and capitalize on regional funds for industrial improvement. In complete, as much as 4.5 billion rubles might be allotted for these two functions in 2021–2023.

The federal government equipment didn’t reply to Izvestia’s inquiry. The press companies of the Ministry of Financial Growth and the Ministry of Finance forwarded inquiries to the Ministry of Business and Commerce.

A revolution for know-how parks

There are 281 technoparks and industrial parks in Russia, and over 260 thousand individuals work on their territory , mentioned Alexey Bezprozvannykh. The leaders on this space are the Central and Volga Federal Districts, which account for 70% of business websites … On the identical time, solely 13% of business parks are positioned on the territory of topics with a low stage of improvement.

– By using new measures, we plan to steadiness the commercial improvement of the areas and cut back the disproportion within the distribution of ready industrial websites – mentioned Alexey Bezprozvannykh.

Authorities selections are of revolutionary significance for the trade, says Andrey Shpilenko, director of the Affiliation of Clusters and Technoparks of Russia … The launch of a brand new mechanism for return on funding in infrastructure is particularly vital: it can make investments in these services extra engaging , subsequently, the authorities and enterprise might be extra energetic in creating new websites. And the assist of import-substituting merchandise will repay in full: it can present a rise in extra-budgetary investments within the quantity of 17.8 billion rubles by 2025 and a rise within the output of such items by 70.5 billion, he’s positive.

Picture: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– Typically, these mechanisms are deploying a essentially new industrial coverage within the nation that may permit enterprise to obtain extra tangible assist. , – summed up Andrey Shpilenko.

For personal buyers, tasks to create industrial know-how parks are sometimes troublesome to implement on account of lengthy payback durations and excessive prices , mentioned the pinnacle of the State Duma knowledgeable council for particular financial zones and the event of business clusters Alexander Kozlovsky. The simplest mannequin for the operation of business clusters is PPP – when the state partially compensates for infrastructure prices, and the administration is totally carried out by a personal group. It’s this mannequin that’s embedded within the new assist instruments, he added.

Keep what’s

Izvestia requested the most important industrial clusters in Russia how they assess the proposed improvements. Promptly answered solely within the technopark within the subject of excessive applied sciences “IT Park”. They acknowledged that the creation of a brand new mechanism is important, however spoke in favor of supporting already current organizations.

This strategy was supported by the managing director of the NKR ranking company Dmitry Orekhov. For the state at the moment, it’s extra vital to develop and stimulate manufacturing that has already proven its effectiveness, relatively than merely offset the prices of making know-how parks, whatever the diploma of their return. , he’s positive.

Picture: TASS / Alexander Shcherbak