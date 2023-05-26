from the newsroomi

05/26/2023 – 10:38 am

Assets valued at more than R$17 million from the bankruptcy of MWL Brasil Rodas & Eixos will be sold in a large online and face-to-face judicial auction. The auction will take place on June 2, at 2:30 pm, in Caçapava (SP), but the online sale is already open on the website to receive bids.

This is the first auction where the assets of the bankrupt estate will be sold in a single lot for the appraised value of R$ 17,568,762.07.

If the lot is not auctioned, there will be a second purchase opportunity on June 12, at 2:30 pm, where the initial bid will be R$ 8,860,000, being a great opportunity for those interested.

The lot contains several items, from lathes, planers, milling machines, machining to tractors, trucks and tooling items: there are hundreds of items for sale in a single lot. The face-to-face auction will take place at the ADC MAFERSA Club located at Rua Ver. Altomir Spinelli, nº 111 – Jardim Campo Grande – Caçapava (SP).

To participate, interested parties must register on the Lance Já website. Auctions advance to the event, requesting authorization to make offers in the auction. The website also contains the complete public notice and information on the goods. For more information, interested parties may contact us by phone (11) 4426-5064 or (11) 2988-6929.
























