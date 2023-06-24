Coalition states that the sector depends on public policies that increase the ways of exploiting the product in the national territory

The CCGMNP (Coalition for the Competitiveness of Natural Gas Raw Material) released a note this Friday (June 23, 2023) in which it makes an appeal to expand the supply of natural gas at competitive prices for the Brazilian industry. Here’s the full of the note (184 KB).

In the communiqué, the entity also declared support for the government’s Gas to Employ project, exploration of the Equatorial Margin and the production of gas from other sources such as hydraulic fractionation (fracking). O fracking consists of drilling the soil to extract shale gas. The practice is little explored in Brazil due to the environmental impacts it can cause on the soil and groundwater, but it is widely used in other countries.

The associations praised the attitude of the Ministry of Mines and Energy in bringing the debate on gas to the public sphere and were favorable to the implementation of the Gás para Empregar program.

However, the coalition also sees room for the ministry’s working group to insist on expanding the energy frontier and innovating models for exploiting the input.

“The working group, in addition to the gas available in the pre-salt layer, will also be able to address the topic of new frontiers for the production of oil and gas – which is essential to make the richness of energy diversity and raw materials in Brazil bring more benefits to all regions – such as the exploration of the equatorial margin — which can be done with environmental safety, given Petrobras’ expertise — and the production of fractionation gas (fracking), which has not yet been explored in the country”says the statement.

The coalition also informs that it hired a study by PUC-RJ (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro) to assess the real demand for natural gas in the Brazilian industry. The group declared that it will share the results with the federal government to contribute to a technical discussion on the subject.

According to the president of Abemi (Brazilian Association of Industrial Engineering) Joaquim Maia, the 1st phase of the study will be ready next week, while the final part will be concluded in 2 months.

“We are going to start the presentations to the Minister of Mines and Energy and his team and to Minister Alckmin and his team to start contributing to this debate”said Maya to Power360. Abemi acts as the leader of the coalition.

Entities that make up the CCGMNP: