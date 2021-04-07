The Federation of Associations of Industrial Engineers of Spain (Faiie) denounces that the modification of the composition of the jobs that the General Directorate of Public Function plans to approve harms them, by equating group A1 of senior engineers with group A2 of engineers technicians.

Likewise, they warn of the existence of a sentence of last January 21 of the Contentious Chamber of the Supreme Court that prevents the assignment of a position to more than one classification group. In this sense, from the organization they warn that the Public Function raised the proposal to modify the RPT of the Autonomous Community to the Administration and Services Board, which plans to meet today.

In this way, the federation argues that the legal bases of said sentence, applied to the case of the specific situation of the Public Function law of the Region, derive that “the modification, which today is intended to be approved, would be contrary to law.”

To her, indicates the federation of engineers in a communiqué, the modification of the jobs is submitted, «that being initially only assigned to the group A1 of the Administration, they intend to be opened so that these can be covered by both A1 officials – senior engineers – such as A2 – technical engineers – on the grounds of organizational needs, better optimization of human resources, and guaranteeing the functioning of public services ».

Reasons wielded



The federation states that “it would be of interest to know what are the reasons given by the General Directorate of Public Function to assert that, with the opening of these positions to group A2, a better optimization of human resources is achieved. Especially considering that, with this, engineers are replaced by technical engineers; The latter, unlike engineers, have professional powers limited to the field of specialty studied, in accordance with the provisions of current law.