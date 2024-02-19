Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 14:53

The Industrial Business Confidence Index (ICEI) fell in February. According to research released this Monday, 19th, by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), the indicator was 52.7 points, a drop of 0.5 points compared to the previous month. The drop interrupts a two-month high streak, but does not reverse the confidence scenario and the industry remains optimistic in February. The index varies from zero to 100 points, with values ​​above 50 points indicating confidence.

The ICEI, however, is below the historical average of 54 points, but 2.1 points above the indicator from February last year, when the index was 50.6 points. “The beginning of 2023 was a period of low business confidence and even a lack of confidence in some months. This year begins with greater, but still moderate, confidence”, explains CNI Economic Analysis Manager, Marcelo Azevedo.

The research shows that the drop in confidence in February was widespread among all ICEI components. The confidence index regarding current conditions fell 0.6 points, to 47.7 points. “By remaining below the 50-point dividing line, it indicates a perception of worsening of current conditions in relation to the last six months both in the economy and in the company itself”, highlights the CNI.

The expectations index fell 0.5 points, to 55.2 points. As it was above 50 points, the indicator remains at a level of optimism regarding the next six months. Despite the positive average, the subcomponent that records expectations regarding the next six months of the Brazilian economy fell from 50.1 points to 48.8 points, indicating pessimism on the part of businesspeople.

For the research, 1,347 companies were interviewed from February 1st to 7th.