Industrial Archeology Do you have memories of factory chimneys? The researchers became interested in the barrel enthusiasts and gathered data on the map

Researchers at the University of Oulu collect people’s barrel memories for the newly opened map service.

If you have memories of old factory chimneys, so now is your chance to help the industrial archaeologists studying them.

A scientific-artistic project has started at the University of Oulu, in which the memories of the residents of the factory locations about the factory chimneys are studied.

Data is collected with the map application, which you can visit to record your memories. Memories are collected from both dismantled and upright barrels.

Memories and images stored in the map information service can be browsed freely. To save memories and images, you must be logged in to the service.

Memories and images downloaded to the application will later be stored in the collections of the Workers’ Museum Wersta in Tampere.

“This left that industrial archeology has been studied in Oulu. That’s why we’ve been following all the news related to the topic, ”says the project manager, archaeologist Tiina Äikäs.

“It struck me when the barrel of the Martinniemi sawmill was demolished a few years ago. It gave rise to a rather heated debate as to whether it should be dismantled and what it meant to people. It was a very important place and cultural heritage. ”

The study is also intended to interview people and gather information on whether such places are perceived as relevant and, if so, why.

Buildings of the former Martinniemi sawmill in Haukipudas, Martinniemi, in April 2006.­

Project includes fieldwork in old factory locations, interdisciplinary research, and an art project in which audio works and a text installation of the interviews are processed.

The Oulu region and the Kajaani, Jyväskylä, Lahti and Kuopio areas in particular will be considered by researchers. However, memories are collected all over Finland.

“One broader goal is to combine science and art. Artist Suvi Nurmi utilizes our interview materials as well as the memories placed on the map and turns them into place-specific word art works, which provide another layer for this discussion, ”says Äikäs.

“The website is also meant for people who are interested in barrels because such people seem to be found for a variety of reasons. They could go see where there are barrels. In this way, it would also serve the pipe enthusiasts. ”

With a barrel project want to contribute to the debate on cultural heritage and the protection of industrial sites, such as what re-use for abandoned pipes has been invented or could still be invented.

Researchers are therefore interested in all kinds of memories, both positive and negative.

“In many locations, the mills may have had a key employment impact, and once the mill is closed, the barrels and buildings will be left for some time,” Äikäs says.

“When the barrel is dismantled, it is the last landmark that connects people to their professional identity. It can therefore be felt quite heavy. ”