admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/31/2023 – 6:05

Industrial activity in China contracted in October, after a slight recovery in September, according to official data released this Tuesday.

The manufacturing sector purchasing management index – a crucial indicator of industrial production – was 49.5 in October, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The indicator reached positive territory (50.2) in September, after five consecutive months of decline.

“In October (…) the prosperity of the industrial sector returned and the manufacturing sector fell again,” stated the NBS.

The second largest economy on the planet faces an uncertain recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, with fragile domestic consumption and a crisis in the real estate sector affecting growth.

Beijing announced last week that it will issue one trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds to boost infrastructure spending, the latest in a series of economic stimuli.

China’s economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter, above expectations. The country’s authorities have set a target of 5% for 2023, which would be one of the lowest rates in several decades.