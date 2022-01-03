Industrial action UPM: The strike does not seem to keep in terms of employees, more than two-thirds arrived at the mills to work

The trade union Pro, which represents employees, does not confirm UPM’s claims.

Third According to the company, the day-long strike at UPM’s mills does not seem to be in the case of white-collar workers. UPM’s Vice President, Labor Market Jyrki Hollmén says more than two – thirds of factory workers have arrived to work on Monday.

The information collected by UPM from the mills applies to employees covered by the union’s Pro collective agreement.

“Now it looks like the staff strike is not like it,” Hollmén tells STT.

According to him, the situation varies somewhat between production facilities. According to Hollmén, ten percent of employees at UPM’s Lappeenranta biorefinery have come to work, while at the printing and specialty paper mills, all but one employee has come to work.

According to Hollmén, almost all employees in the production of labels and laminates have come to work. Similarly, in UPM’s support functions, virtually all employees, with the exception of the Lappeenranta Research Center, have come to work.

According to Hollmén, this “demonstrates the professionalism and commitment of UPM employees and is a“ great expression of trust in the employer ”.

“We interpret this to mean that in this new situation in our business, we have been able to create the working conditions for our employees to work despite the union’s strike decision.

Chairman of the Trade Union Pro Jorma Malinen comments to STT via SMS that Pro will not be able to substantiate UPM ‘s allegations. BTI has not reached out to Mali to comment further.

Paper industry the collective agreements of employees and white-collar workers expired at the turn of the year. The new terms and conditions of employment set by UPM will be complied with for incoming employees.

According to Hollmén, the strike would seem to keep the members of the Paper Association and the Electricity Association.

“In practice, quite a few employees have come to work.”

The strikes at the Paper Federation, the Trade Union Pro and the Electricity Federation’s UPM mills are scheduled to continue until 22 January, unless the parties agree on new terms and conditions before then.

UPM has not provided an estimate of the financial losses caused by the strike. At the factories under strike, production is completely at a standstill.