Industrial action The strike will close all day care centers in Espoo on Tuesday

Primary schools and libraries are also completely closed, and high schools and health services are partially operational.

Espoon the city will close all its municipal daycare centers on Tuesday if the municipal strike begins. The city promises to reimburse families for payments if kindergartens are closed.

From Wednesday 4.5. starting with each early childhood education service area, the aim is to keep at least one kindergarten open.

However, opening hours will be shortened, ie the kindergarten can only have 8 am to 4 pm. Information on open kindergartens is promised to be published on the City of Espoo website on Tuesday.

Primary schools are completely closed and there will be no school meals if the strike begins. Afternoon activities for schoolchildren are closed on Tuesday, but guardians will be notified if it can be arranged from Wednesday onwards.

In upper secondary schools in Espoo, it is possible to arrange some teaching as contact or distance education, or high school students study independently. If a high school is also able to handle meals, this will be announced separately.

All libraries in Espoo will close during the strike, but the loans will not mature. Some sports venues and museums will also be closed.

The strike in Espoo may affect social and health services mainly due to the fact that their employees may have to stay home to care for their children. Reserved receptions at health centers and clinics will be handled as planned.

Read more: Schools will remain closed in Helsinki if the strike materializes

Provided 3.-9. The municipal strike announced in May will be canceled, and the City of Espoo’s services will operate normally.