Saturday, April 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Industrial action Pam issued a strike warning to the security industry

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The strike will take place on 25-27. April, if no agreement can be reached on the terms of employment before then.

Service industries the union Pam issued a strike warning to the security industry on Friday. The strike affects Securitas oy and Securitas Palvelut oy and will take place on 25-27. April, if no agreement can be reached on working conditions in the sector before then.

Pam and service sector employers Palta have been negotiating a collective agreement in the security sector since the beginning of March. Pam broke off negotiations unsuccessfully on March 31, and the security industry has been in a state of disrepair since the beginning of April.

In Pam’s opinion, her performances have been moderate and in line with the general line. The association believes that the attractiveness of a sector suffering from labor shortages needs to be improved. Pam accuses the employer side of being passive and unwilling to compromise.

See also  Putin will fulfill the dreams of three children as part of the "Wish tree" campaign

Palta, meanwhile, says Pam is looking for a completely oversized paycheck for hospital guards and law enforcement officers, among other things.

Negotiations continue now under the leadership of the National Mediator.

#Industrial #action #Pam #issued #strike #warning #security #industry

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Savic travels to Majorca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.