Industrial action Pam issued a strike warning to the security industry

The strike will take place on 25-27. April, if no agreement can be reached on the terms of employment before then.

Service industries the union Pam issued a strike warning to the security industry on Friday. The strike affects Securitas oy and Securitas Palvelut oy and will take place on 25-27. April, if no agreement can be reached on working conditions in the sector before then.

Pam and service sector employers Palta have been negotiating a collective agreement in the security sector since the beginning of March. Pam broke off negotiations unsuccessfully on March 31, and the security industry has been in a state of disrepair since the beginning of April.

In Pam’s opinion, her performances have been moderate and in line with the general line. The association believes that the attractiveness of a sector suffering from labor shortages needs to be improved. Pam accuses the employer side of being passive and unwilling to compromise.

Palta, meanwhile, says Pam is looking for a completely oversized paycheck for hospital guards and law enforcement officers, among other things.

Negotiations continue now under the leadership of the National Mediator.