In the strike by US screenwriters, which has been going on for three months, representatives of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) union and the major studios and streaming providers met for the first time on Friday (local time), as US media reported. Negotiator Carol Lombardini, chairwoman of the film and television producers (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) had proposed the meeting date on Tuesday. No details about the course of the meeting were initially known until Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the dialogue. The walkout in Hollywood hurts the economy and the people. She is personally available as a mediator. Finding an immediate solution is critical, Bass said in a statement on Friday.

Work stoppage has already lasted almost 100 days

However, there were no signs of an imminent strike. Thousands of writers and actors picketed outside the Universal Studios building in Los Angeles on Friday, as reported by Deadline.com. Next Wednesday would be the 100th day of the walkout.

After unsuccessful negotiations about better working conditions, the screenwriters began industrial action in early May. The writers demand, among other things, salary increases, higher subsidies for health and pensions and regulation of the use of artificial intelligence (AI).







In mid-July, tens of thousands of members of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA went on strike after negotiations with the Association of TV and Film Studios broke down. The double strike paralyzes Hollywood. It is currently almost impossible to shoot films and series in the USA.