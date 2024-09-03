Italian Bus Industry, Chinese Partner Coming Soon

According to reports, an agreement for participation in the Italian Bus Industry of a leading Chinese player in the bus sector with a 25% stake in the share capital.

The operation, which is at a very advanced stage of negotiations, also includes an investment aimed at the production of commercial vehicles. The Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso in recent weeks had announced that the Mimi was working to create high-profile partnerships with international players for the relaunch of Italian Bus Industry.

“Even with a Chinese partner, the vehicles remain Made in Italy”

The hypothesis according to which with the arrival of a Chinese partner in the capital of IIA, the company "could become a marketing vehicle for buses produced in China" is unfounded. This was learned from sources at Mimit. The industrial plan of IIA, it is reported, actually foresees increasing production from 1 to 5 buses per day, fully satisfying market demands with vehicles made in Italy. It is also emphasized that all the MoUs endorsed by Mimit foresee that the products – including future IIA buses – are "Made in Italy" and that is, satisfy the EU rule of origin, through the maintenance of a substantial share of Italian components.