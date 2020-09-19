Today, 60 years have passed on the agreement on Indus river waterways. The World Bank played the role of mediation between India and Pakistan in this agreement on 19 September 1960. This agreement is often offered as an example of the possibilities of peaceful co-existence in the world. However, it is also not hidden from anyone that relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated many times over the Indus Water Agreement.In the beginning of August itself, the World Bank refused to mediate in this dispute, giving a big blow to Pakistan. The World Bank had bluntly told Pakistan that both countries should consider the appointment of a neutral expert or court arbitration. There is nothing we can do in this dispute. Pakistan had requested the World Bank to appoint a Court of Arbitration (COA) on two hydropower projects in India.

What is the dispute between the two countries

Since independence in 1947, the dispute over water started in both countries. In fact, the Indus water system which includes the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers flows in both India and Pakistan. Pakistan alleges that India exploits water by building dams on these rivers and there are drought conditions in its area due to shortage of water.

The Indus Water Agreement was signed through World Bank’s arbitration

When the dispute between the two countries over water increased, in 1949, David Lilianthal, an American expert and former head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, suggested to resolve it technically. After giving his opinion, in September 1951, Eugene Robert Blake, then President of the World Bank, agreed to mediate to resolve the dispute. After which on 19 September 1960, Indus Water Agreement was signed between India and Pakistan.

If India tries to divert water, it will accept ‘provocation action’: Pakistan

Jawaharlal Nehru and Ayub Khan signed

The treaty was signed by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and the then President of Pakistan Ayub Khan. The terms of the treaty were made effective from 12 January 1961. Under the treaty, the water sharing of 6 rivers was decided, which goes from India to Pakistan.

Indus Water Commission: India proposes virtual meeting in front of Pakistan

Water sharing of 6 rivers

The agreement makes it clear that India has exclusive rights over the three rivers of the eastern region – Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. At the same time, there was an agreement to give some water of the rivers of the western region- Indus, Chenab and Jhelum to Pakistan as well. India also has the right to farming, shipping and domestic use from the waters of these rivers. Also, India can develop hydroelectric projects under certain parameters of design and operation. Out of the total 1680 million acre feet of water from three rivers, India’s share has been given 3.30 acres, which is about 20 percent of the total water content. However, India continues to use 93–94 percent of its share of water.

Pakistan shocked by World Bank, refuses to mediate water dispute with India

Commissioners of both countries meet every year

A permanent commission was formed between India and Pakistan under the Indus Water Agreement. Commissioners on both sides of the Indus Commission represent their governments on this agreement. Under the agreement, both commissioners have to meet once a year – one year in India and the other year in Pakistan. In March, the Commissioners of the Indus Commission were to meet, but due to the Corona crisis, India proposed to postpone it. Under the agreement, the two commissioners meet on 31 March every year.

Pakistan objected to these two projects of India

Pakistan has objections to India’s 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project and 850 MW Ratale hydroelectric project. Whereas India says that we are conducting these projects for the development of Jammu and Kashmir as per World Bank rules.