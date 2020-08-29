The medium-sized holding company is suffering from the Corona crisis. But it is taking action against it: The SDAX group is parting with those who make losses and is already seeing the worst behind it. From Peer Leugermann

F.ur Indus the measures seem almost radical. Together with the sales and closings that have already taken place, the holding company plans to part with six of its companies in the automotive and metal technology sectors. A step against your own claim. The holding company actually sees itself as a company buyer who is continuing the life’s work of German medium-sized companies. But Indus boss Johannes Schmidt assures: “Company sales will remain the absolute exception in the future.”

The corona crisis is not the main reason for the portfolio adjustment, but an accelerator. Indus buys medium-sized companies and has long preferred the old economy. The 46 holdings are spread across the construction and infrastructure, vehicle technology, mechanical and plant engineering, metal and medical technology sectors. Despite the booming construction industry, the economically sensitive portfolio is completely at the mercy of shocks like the corona pandemic. The adjusted EBIT margin was 2.5 percent for the first half of the year. At record times, Indus achieved a profit margin of almost ten percent. Sales and closings should therefore eliminate poor results and losses and increase the margin by around one percentage point. The reason for the collapsed profitability is not only due to loss-making subsidiaries. As quickly as production capacity fell in the second quarter, very few medium-sized companies were able to reduce their costs. Indus, too, initially started with variable costs and now wants to continue with fixed costs. Schmidt not only wields the red pen, he also had all European locations audited. Potential for improvement was uncovered, which could raise the margin by an estimated 0.5 percentage points.

Bottomed out

At the same time, Indus “saw the lowest point in all areas in the second quarter,” said Schmidt. For this reason, too, there is a new outlook after the original forecast was cashed in: Sales should reach 1.45 to 1.6 billion euros and the EBIT including depreciation and restructuring costs should be between zero and 20 million euros. Provided there is no second lockdown. At least the foreseeable corona risks were “more than adequately taken into account in the new forecast,” assures Schmidt. It will take some time until all measures have an effect, while loss-makers from metal and vehicle technology continue to burden. But since June Schmidt has seen an increase in sales. If capacity utilization picks up again, Indus should be able to gradually increase its profitability again.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE