Miguel Indurain and Alberto Contador, two legends of world cycling, led the cycle tourism march last Saturday Mallorca 312, which brought together 8,000 professional and amateur athletes from 20 countries in the three routes of 312, 225 and 167 kilometers along the roads of the Balearic island.

In the test, starting and finishing in the Majorcan town of Platja de Muro, other prominent former professional cyclists also participated. among the italian Ivan Basso, who wore number 312 as a tribute to his career, the Swiss Tony Romenger, the Irish Sean Kelly and the spanish Joseba Beloki, Together with Indurain and Contador, they collected 7 victories in the Tour de France, 6 Giros d’Italia and 3 Vueltas a España. The test had a large female participation. A thousand cyclists from all corners of the world, like the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Peru, Japan, among others, took the start.

In the queen test of the cycling tour -312 kilometers- the Belgian won Olivier Godfroid (9h 1:10) and the Dutch Joke van Wijk (10:35:55 ​​a.m.). The winners in distance of 167 kilometers They were the German Anton Albretch (4h 27:37) and the Irish Lydia Boylan (5h 10:25). The different routes of the Mallorca 312 caused a series of punctual and regulated traffic closures that affected 37 roads in 29 municipalities, almost all of them in the north of the island, the Serra de Tramuntana.