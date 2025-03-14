Indult by popular vote a ‘ninot’ that honors the volunteers of the Dana de Valencia

The DUC Commission of Gaeta-La Pobla de Farnals has achieved the Ninot Indultat Infultat of the Fallas of 2025 and, in this way, will save it from the flames of the ‘Cremà’ when becoming part of the collection of the Museu Faller de València collection. It is the second consecutive year that the commission takes this recognition.

The scene of the artist Mario Pérez, who pays tribute and thanks to the solidarity of the Volunteers of the Dana, has been pardoned by the visitors of the exhibition of the Ninot 2025 by obtaining 11,810 votes of the 60,726 cast, as it has been announced in the reading of the verdict on the afternoon of this Friday, after the closing of the sample, in the museum of Les.





The creation emphasizes that the Valencians and the rest of the people who arrived from all over Spain, “showing their humanity and predisposition to helping others, did not hesitate to throw themselves into the mud” when “the unexpected and tragic Dana swept the populations of L’Horta Sud, with their homes, with their shops, with their vehicles, with their facilities and, which is worse, with the life of more than 200 people who were not able to survive The catastrophe ”.

In this exhibition, the artists of each Fallera Commission have one of the satirical scenes that are part of the monument that is planted in the streets from March 14. Exhibition attendees can vote for their favorite and the most voted is pardoned, so it is saved from the flames.

In second position, the children’s Ninot of the Almirante Cadarso-Conde Altea commission has been, with 4,764 votes, and thirdly, the one of the Císcar-Borriana failure, with 3,524 votes.

This Saturday will be known the ‘ninot’ of the great monuments, in which Carlos Mazón’s famous in the ventorro concurs. And it is that the tragic Dana, the president of the Valencian Government or that of the Central Executive, Pedro Sánchez, star in numerous scenes.