Two residents of Noizay, near Amboise, sent 600 handwritten and personalized letters to the inhabitants of their village to wish them a happy end of the year. A gentle touch that delighted many, starting with Mayor Pierre Morin.

“Letter to all the inhabitants of this house. To brighten up this end of the year and put some balm in your heart, here are a few words which, I hope, will make you at least smile …” Thus begin the 600 missives received by the inhabitants of Noizay at the end of 2020.

Below this sentence, poems, positive quotes or even extracts from songs have been transcribed. The letter is signed on behalf of “Two Noizéennes”. The identity of these two benefactresses remains a mystery and arouses curiosity in this village of 1200 inhabitants, located about ten kilometers from Amboise, in Indre-et-Loire.

It’s nice to receive a nice mail, but there is a small question mark: we wonder who it can be! I think everyone is wondering. That makes a little riddle to clear up on Noizay. But as far as I’m concerned, I’m not trying to figure out who it is, I appreciate the attention! These are sweet little words after a bad year 2020. A resident of Noizay.

A few houses further on, Claudine also received a nice surprise in her mailbox. “It was a little piece of paper with a pretty golden dot. I think it’s two kids from school that I know!”, she supposes.

The two senders, who wish to remain anonymous, still left an email address at the bottom of the letter for those who would like to respond.

Personalized letters

Some residents were deeply touched by the words they received. Claudine, for example, inherited a quote from Bourvil, an actor she is fond of, on people who live alone. “I really enjoyed it, a lot”, she assures. “Right now, with the Covid, it feels good.”

Another resident said that his neighbor would have received a particularly heartwarming present. “She lost her husband a few months ago and there was a little note about it”, he explains.

Crossed in the streets of the village, a Noizéen was offered a few verses from Rabelais. “I was pleasantly surprised. It shows that in Noizay, there are people who have humor. It gives an opportunity to meet and communicate with each other”, he smiles behind his mask.

Two letters for the mayor

This week, the messengers filed not one but two letters for the attention of the mayor of the town Pierre Morin.

I also received the small mail with extracts of songs and a slightly more personal note: it explained that it was a work done in advance since November and that 600 letters had been written. I was also told that it was a benevolent project, but without the author revealing his identity! Pierre Morin, mayor of Noizay.

The city councilor is amused by the new plot that animates the village. “If these people want to reveal their identity, it will be with pleasure but it is they who will choose!”, he concludes.