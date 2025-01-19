01/19/2025



Neither the CEO himself, José Vicente de los Mozos, with options for some of being able to have fought, nor the recently resigned president of Renfe, Raül Blanco, nor even the former president of Correos, Juan Manuel Serrano, or the CEO of Hispasat , Miguel Ángel Panduro, not even one of the favorites, Carme Artigas, have been chosen. In the end, someone who for many was not even in the pools. Even so, Ángel Escribano is now the brand new president of Indra after the departure of Marc Murtra upon being named president of Telefónica.

and has been chosen Contrary to what many thought: which could not be because he is not within the inner circle of President Pedro Sánchez’s friends. And, as ABC has learned, also with the doubts that the election caused the independent directors.

Even so, Indra’s board of directors, meeting in an extraordinary manner from 4 p.m. this Sunday, after accepting Murtra’s resignation, gave a very hard-fought and tight ‘yes’ Ángel Escribano as substitute.

