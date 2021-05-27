Marc Murtra, new Chairman of Indra

Indra has finally adopted a solution for the controversial replacement of Fernando Abril-Martorell as head of its presidency. The board of directors of the technology firm announced this Thursday the appointment of Marc Murtra as the new president, but stripping him of the executive functions exercised by Abril-Martorell. The company’s management will now be handled by two CEOs, Ignacio Mataix and Cristina Ruiz, respectively responsible for the Transport and Defense and Minsait divisions. In a relevant event sent this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), it is reported that the board has designated Marc Murtra as a director by co-option and non-executive chairman. The change in the presidency of Indra was promoted by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), the main shareholder of the company with 18%, in view of its intention to open a new stage in the technology group.

Also this Thursday, the former president of Indra, Fernando Abril-Martorell, has transferred in a letter sent to the staff, to which Europa Press has had access, his dismissal as head of the technology group. “I am writing to you to inform you that today I have resigned as Indra’s presidency,” begins the email sent to the firm’s employees mid-morning and to which Europa Press has had access. In the text, the manager apologizes for the mistakes that he has undoubtedly made and points out that all the decisions have been taken “firmly believing that it was the best” for Indra and for all its employees.

“There is still a task ahead and we are in a very competitive environment, but I am sure that, with the great professional group that you have proven to be, and led by an extraordinary management team, the challenges that await you will be overcome successfully”, he assures Abril-Martorell in the letter addressed to the employees. The former Indra director also emphasizes that for him “it has been a great pride” to preside over the company, which he defines as his “greatest professional challenge” to date.

Abril-Martorell does not hide that “he would have wanted to complete this stage” and consolidate Indra’s leadership and its role as one of the major European technology, consulting and defense groups. And he says goodbye asking the staff to collaborate with the other two executive directors, Cristina Ruiz and Ignacio Mataix, as well as with Javier Lázaro, corporate general director, and with the rest of the management team. “With all my gratitude and admiration, I remain at your disposal and I send a greeting to all of you,” the letter concludes.

Indra’s board of directors met this Thursday to approve the removal of its president until now. The SEPI, Indra’s main shareholder, promoted the April-Martorell replacement last Friday, considering a new president necessary for a new stage. The appointments and remuneration committee of the technology company has met twice since then to elect the replacement for Abril-Martorell, who will be Marc Murtra, patron of the La Caixa Foundation and former chief of staff of Joan Clos in the Ministry of Industry , on the table.

Since the announced change to the head of the company, Indra’s shares have plummeted above 10%, although this Thursday at noon they bounced by 2.23%. In the press conference after the Council of Ministers last Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Executive, María Jesús Montero, defended herself against the criticism that the Abril-Martorell replacement has provoked and said that in the Government’s decision to put a new president at the head of the technology group and rejected “political readings” in the decision.