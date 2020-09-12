Riya Chakraborty (Suspect Singh Rajput), the main suspect in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been arrested on 9 September in a drug case. He has been kept in judicial custody for 14 days. Riya is kept in Byculla Jail in Mumbai where she has neither bed nor fan to sleep. According to the report, Riya has the same cell as Indrani Mukherjee, who was arrested in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

According to sources, Riya can be attacked by the rest of the prisoners, hence Riya Chakraborty has been kept in a separate room cell for security reasons where two police personnel are always posted in three shifts.

According to information received from the sources, there is no fan in Riya’s cell and she has been given a mat to sleep. However, if the court permits, Riya can be given the facility of a table fan. Let us tell you that Byculla Jail in Mumbai is the only jail where the women prisoners are kept. Today, the court has also rejected Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea.